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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:52 AM MDT

A Special Olympian from Evanston was given another trophy for his shelf at a recent city council meeting. The Uinta County Herald reports Cooper Curry won gold in the 100 m dash and silver in both the 200 m dash and shot put at the Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota. He shared his experiences with the council before being presented with a trophy and certificate.

A Sheridan couple is looking to make golf more accessible for everyone. The Sheridan Press reports Chuck and Jeannie Hutton launched the foundation “The Gift of Golf.” The first thing it did was donate $5,000 worth of range balls to the Kendrick Golf Course. But they hope to provide equipment for golfers of all ages. The Huttons are calling on other community members to join the project.

A historic home along Mormon Row in Grand Teton National Park has been resurrected. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the Roy Chambers Homestead was built in 1911 but hasn’t been used since the ’80s. The Park Service renovated it, keeping its original charm but transforming it into seasonal housing for four park employees.

And WalletHub has named Casper as the fifth best place to retire to, thanks to its affordability and high quality of life ranking.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel