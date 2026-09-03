Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 3

A Special Olympian from Evanston was given another trophy for his shelf at a recent city council meeting. The Uinta County Herald reports Cooper Curry won gold in the 100 m dash and silver in both the 200 m dash and shot put at the Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota. He shared his experiences with the council before being presented with a trophy and certificate.

A Sheridan couple is looking to make golf more accessible for everyone. The Sheridan Press reports Chuck and Jeannie Hutton launched the foundation “The Gift of Golf.” The first thing it did was donate $5,000 worth of range balls to the Kendrick Golf Course. But they hope to provide equipment for golfers of all ages. The Huttons are calling on other community members to join the project.

A historic home along Mormon Row in Grand Teton National Park has been resurrected. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the Roy Chambers Homestead was built in 1911 but hasn’t been used since the ’80s. The Park Service renovated it, keeping its original charm but transforming it into seasonal housing for four park employees.

And WalletHub has named Casper as the fifth best place to retire to, thanks to its affordability and high quality of life ranking.