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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 2, 2026 at 7:12 AM MDT

Sheridan County’s highest mountain peak may be getting a new name. The Sheridan Press reports local police chief Travis Koltiska proposed naming the unnamed peak, known locally as “high point,” in honor of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee. He was killed in the line of duty two years ago. The renaming requires federal approval, which U.S. Senator John Barrasso has agreed to shepherd along.

A world record holder returned to the Wyoming golf course where he achieved it. The Rawlins Times reports two-time World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire visited Rochelle Ranch Golf Course. That’s where he hit the longest golf drive ever professionally measured and recorded. The event gave people the chance to meet Berkshire and watch him in action.

A Jackson runner finished in the top 10 of a major race and recorded a personal best. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Anna Gibson came in sixth at the “Race of the Five 4,000ers” in Switzerland. She clocked in at 2 hours, 59 minutes, 22.7 seconds on the 31-kilometer-long race. This was her first time cracking the three-hour mark.

And the National Park Service celebrated its 110th anniversary last week.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel