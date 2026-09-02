Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 2

Sheridan County’s highest mountain peak may be getting a new name. The Sheridan Press reports local police chief Travis Koltiska proposed naming the unnamed peak, known locally as “high point,” in honor of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee. He was killed in the line of duty two years ago. The renaming requires federal approval, which U.S. Senator John Barrasso has agreed to shepherd along.

A world record holder returned to the Wyoming golf course where he achieved it. The Rawlins Times reports two-time World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire visited Rochelle Ranch Golf Course. That’s where he hit the longest golf drive ever professionally measured and recorded. The event gave people the chance to meet Berkshire and watch him in action.

A Jackson runner finished in the top 10 of a major race and recorded a personal best. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Anna Gibson came in sixth at the “Race of the Five 4,000ers” in Switzerland. She clocked in at 2 hours, 59 minutes, 22.7 seconds on the 31-kilometer-long race. This was her first time cracking the three-hour mark.

And the National Park Service celebrated its 110th anniversary last week.