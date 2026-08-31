Around Wyoming, Monday, August 31

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 30, 1943, Wyoming rattlesnakes were canned in a “Victory Garden” demonstration in Denver. We’re not sure why, as rattlesnakes don’t tend to grow in gardens, Victory or not. On September 1, 1967, the Cheyenne Daily Leader newspaper began publication. On September 2, 1869, voters at Wyoming’s first territorial elections voted in only Democrats to the territorial legislature. Twenty years later, on September 2, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitutional Convention convened at the Territorial Capitol in Cheyenne. On September 3, 1931, a jury found a Gillette man not guilty of unlawful hypnotism. On September 4, 1951, it was reported that a 70-year-old man wrestled with a mad bull in Diamondville. We’re not sure why or who won. On September 5, 1890, it was reported that a Rock Springs man had invented a new kind of water wheel that would revolutionize irrigation. On September 5, 1894, the first Jewish wedding in Wyoming took place in Cheyenne. On September 6, 1887, the University of Wyoming opened.