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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:28 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 30, 1943, Wyoming rattlesnakes were canned in a “Victory Garden” demonstration in Denver. We’re not sure why, as rattlesnakes don’t tend to grow in gardens, Victory or not. On September 1, 1967, the Cheyenne Daily Leader newspaper began publication. On September 2, 1869, voters at Wyoming’s first territorial elections voted in only Democrats to the territorial legislature. Twenty years later, on September 2, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitutional Convention convened at the Territorial Capitol in Cheyenne. On September 3, 1931, a jury found a Gillette man not guilty of unlawful hypnotism. On September 4, 1951, it was reported that a 70-year-old man wrestled with a mad bull in Diamondville. We’re not sure why or who won. On September 5, 1890, it was reported that a Rock Springs man had invented a new kind of water wheel that would revolutionize irrigation. On September 5, 1894, the first Jewish wedding in Wyoming took place in Cheyenne. On September 6, 1887, the University of Wyoming opened.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel