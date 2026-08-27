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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:01 AM MDT

Jackson recently played host to an unusual set of runners. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the 420 mile “Salt and Sulfur” journey run passed through from Salt Lake City to West Yellowstone. Runners are encouraged to run “uncrewed,” without a support vehicle that meets them along the way to provide food, water, a place to sleep, and more. Instead, runners have to find their own supplies in towns. This year, they had to contend with challenges like drought, wildfire smoke, and cattle grazing on course.

An Etna veteran is hoping to take to the skies again in just a few years. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert “Bob” Harshbarger was bit by the flying bug when he was in the service in his 20s. At 97, he only stopped flying his Navion, nicknamed “Bumblebee,” a couple years ago. But he hopes to take Bumblebee out one more time for his 100th birthday.

Trees at the VA Medical Center in Cheyenne are going to get some sprucing up next month. This is the first time the nationwide Saluting Branches Day of Service will be there on Sept. 12. As a tangible thank you to veterans, the day provides free tree care to create a safer, healthier, and more welcoming environment for veterans, their families, staff, and visitors.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel