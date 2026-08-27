Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 27

Jackson recently played host to an unusual set of runners. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the 420 mile “Salt and Sulfur” journey run passed through from Salt Lake City to West Yellowstone. Runners are encouraged to run “uncrewed,” without a support vehicle that meets them along the way to provide food, water, a place to sleep, and more. Instead, runners have to find their own supplies in towns. This year, they had to contend with challenges like drought, wildfire smoke, and cattle grazing on course.

An Etna veteran is hoping to take to the skies again in just a few years. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert “Bob” Harshbarger was bit by the flying bug when he was in the service in his 20s. At 97, he only stopped flying his Navion, nicknamed “Bumblebee,” a couple years ago. But he hopes to take Bumblebee out one more time for his 100th birthday.

Trees at the VA Medical Center in Cheyenne are going to get some sprucing up next month. This is the first time the nationwide Saluting Branches Day of Service will be there on Sept. 12. As a tangible thank you to veterans, the day provides free tree care to create a safer, healthier, and more welcoming environment for veterans, their families, staff, and visitors.