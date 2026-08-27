Lights, Camera, Touchdown #625: University of Wyoming Archives

On September 1, 1988, Wyoming hosted BYU for a historic night game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. It was the first ever night game and a nationally televised football game for the Cowboys.

Portable lights were installed and tested two days before the game, requiring 440,000 watts of electricity provided by a large generator. Fans enjoyed a day of festivities, including a picnic, tailgating, and pregame ceremonies with fireworks and balloon releases.

Wyoming defeated BYU 24-14, with the Cowboy defense delivering a punishing performance. This historic game paved the way for future night games and the installation of permanent lights at the stadium in 2000. The 1988 night game against BYU was truly a night to remember for Wyoming football fans.

Learn more about University of Wyoming football history in the University of Wyoming Archives at the American Heritage Center.