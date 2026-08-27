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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Lights, Camera, Touchdown #625: University of Wyoming Archives

Published August 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photo of the University of Wyoming football stadium. On September 4, 2010, Wyoming opened the season against Southern Utah. The highlight featured the opening of the Wildcatter Stadium Club & Suites, that were built into the Upper East Deck. University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics records, University of Wyoming Archives, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Lights, Camera, Touchdown - University of Wyoming Archives Image1.jpg
Photo of the University of Wyoming football stadium. On September 4, 2010, Wyoming opened the season against Southern Utah. The highlight featured the opening of the Wildcatter Stadium Club & Suites, that were built into the Upper East Deck. University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics records, University of Wyoming Archives, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of #99, Defensive End Dave Edeen, running onto the field before the start of the game. University of Wyoming Photo Service images, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Lights, Camera, Touchdown - University of Wyoming Archives Image2.jpg
Photo of #99, Defensive End Dave Edeen, running onto the field before the start of the game. University of Wyoming Photo Service images, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of fans enjoying a fireworks show before the football game. University of Wyoming Photo Service images, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Lights, Camera, Touchdown - University of Wyoming Archives Image3.jpg
Photo of fans enjoying a fireworks show before the football game. University of Wyoming Photo Service images, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of members of the University of Wyoming Western Thunder Marching Band preparing to perform in front of energetic Wyoming fans. University of Wyoming Photo Service images, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Lights, Camera, Touchdown - University of Wyoming Archives Image4.jpg
Photo of members of the University of Wyoming Western Thunder Marching Band preparing to perform in front of energetic Wyoming fans. University of Wyoming Photo Service images, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

On September 1, 1988, Wyoming hosted BYU for a historic night game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. It was the first ever night game and a nationally televised football game for the Cowboys.

Portable lights were installed and tested two days before the game, requiring 440,000 watts of electricity provided by a large generator. Fans enjoyed a day of festivities, including a picnic, tailgating, and pregame ceremonies with fireworks and balloon releases.

Wyoming defeated BYU 24-14, with the Cowboy defense delivering a punishing performance. This historic game paved the way for future night games and the installation of permanent lights at the stadium in 2000. The 1988 night game against BYU was truly a night to remember for Wyoming football fans.

Learn more about University of Wyoming football history in the University of Wyoming Archives at the American Heritage Center.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250