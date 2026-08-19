Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 19

A bridge in Douglas has a new dedication in honor of a local sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty. According to the Converse County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy Brian Gross died in 2011 while trying to rescue a young girl from the swollen and fast moving North Platte River. On the 10th anniversary of his death, the Yellowstone Street Bridge was dedicated in his name.

A pair of brothers is pushing each other and bringing home hardware. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Gabe and Eli Hoover brought home seven individual medals and a state championship win each from the Wyoming Summer Club State Swimming Championships. They even got to compete together in two relay races, a rare treat because they’re typically in different age brackets.

An Albany County business is giving animals a new start and people a way to decompress. The Laramie Boomerang reports J&J Second Chance Small Holdings can be found with their goats at local events. What started as a small rescue has expanded to nearly 300 animals that also offer things like goat therapy. Founder and President Jennifer Clark says goats are more approachable than traditional animals like horses and more unexpected than dogs and cats.