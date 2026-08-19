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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 19, 2026 at 7:57 AM MDT

A bridge in Douglas has a new dedication in honor of a local sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty. According to the Converse County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy Brian Gross died in 2011 while trying to rescue a young girl from the swollen and fast moving North Platte River. On the 10th anniversary of his death, the Yellowstone Street Bridge was dedicated in his name.

A pair of brothers is pushing each other and bringing home hardware. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Gabe and Eli Hoover brought home seven individual medals and a state championship win each from the Wyoming Summer Club State Swimming Championships. They even got to compete together in two relay races, a rare treat because they’re typically in different age brackets.

An Albany County business is giving animals a new start and people a way to decompress. The Laramie Boomerang reports J&J Second Chance Small Holdings can be found with their goats at local events. What started as a small rescue has expanded to nearly 300 animals that also offer things like goat therapy. Founder and President Jennifer Clark says goats are more approachable than traditional animals like horses and more unexpected than dogs and cats.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel