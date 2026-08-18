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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 18, 2026 at 7:28 AM MDT

A Gillette kid recently got to compete against others from across the western United States. The Gillette News Record reports Rilynn Rodgers was the first Wyoming 10-year-old to swim at the Western Zone Age Group Championships in several years. She qualified in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, and 100-meter freestyle.

A Cheyenne boxer placed highly at a national competition. WyoSports reports Ayden Osborne took second at USA Boxing’s Rival Amateur Championship. He competed in the junior male, 114-pound division.

A Kemmerer teen has brought a title back to the state for the first time in 35 years. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Taylor Thoman was crowned the National High School Rodeo Queen. She beat out 42 other girls across eight categories. The Sweetwater County Commission proclaimed August 4, 2026, as Taylor Thoman Day in her honor.

And the Goshen County Library has been named the Best Small Library in America by Library Journal. The Torrington Telegram reports one of the deciding factors was the library’s ability to adapt to changing community needs, like the switch to a four day school week.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel