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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Wheels, Wings, and Women’s Freedom #622: Exploring Transportation’s Influence in the Toppan Rare Book Library

Published August 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Front cover of Travel magazine, January 1905, Toppan Library, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Wheels, Wings, and Women's Freedom - Toppan Library image1.png
Front cover of Travel magazine, January 1905, Toppan Library, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Amelia Earhart from The Fun of It, January 1932, Toppan Library, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Wheels, Wings, and Women's Freedom - Toppan Library image2.png
Photograph of Amelia Earhart from The Fun of It, January 1932, Toppan Library, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Toppan Rare Book Library offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolving role of women in transportation during the early 20th century. From bicycling and driving to flying planes and working as flight attendants, there are books and magazines that reflect the increasing personal freedom and career opportunities for women of the era.

The cover of a 1905 travel magazine depicts a spirited American woman ready to explore the world, surrounded by various modes of transportation. As women took to the skies, pioneers like Amelia Earhart and other female aviators pushed boundaries and inspired generations.

Earhart's autographed book, The Fun of It, includes photographs of notable women in aviation. The emergence of commercial aviation also created new career paths for women, as evidenced by Ruthe S. Wheeler's 1934 novel Jane, Stewardess of the Air Lines, which promised thrilling adventures.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center to see these books, magazines and more in the Toppan Rare Book Library.

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