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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 11, 2026 at 7:45 AM MDT

A Rock Springs resident is working to make Wyoming businesses more accessible one sticker at a time. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Mason McDowell uses a power wheelchair and is a board member for Wyoming Independent Living. The “Good Business, Good Access” window stickers that he’s started handing out are meant to celebrate organizations and encourage others to improve their accessibility with things like proper ramps and wide doorways.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is helping make sure people who can’t walk longer distances can still easily access their appointments. The Curb-to-Care Assisted Parking program will help patients from their car to their appointment and back again in a wheelchair.

A Cody man is shooting for the stars and hoping for an Oscar. The Powell Tribune reports filmmaker Jarom Beardall created “The Light that Remains.” The film follows a man who was picked to test the Earth’s atmosphere after a coronal mass ejection threatens it. Beardall submitted it to several Oscar-qualifying film festivals, where it has to win an award to become eligible for an Academy Award nomination. The film has an 8.8 rating on IMDb.

And, WalletHub has named Wyoming as the sixth best state to live in based on its safety and affordability.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel