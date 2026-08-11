Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 11

A Rock Springs resident is working to make Wyoming businesses more accessible one sticker at a time. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Mason McDowell uses a power wheelchair and is a board member for Wyoming Independent Living. The “Good Business, Good Access” window stickers that he’s started handing out are meant to celebrate organizations and encourage others to improve their accessibility with things like proper ramps and wide doorways.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is helping make sure people who can’t walk longer distances can still easily access their appointments. The Curb-to-Care Assisted Parking program will help patients from their car to their appointment and back again in a wheelchair.

A Cody man is shooting for the stars and hoping for an Oscar. The Powell Tribune reports filmmaker Jarom Beardall created “The Light that Remains.” The film follows a man who was picked to test the Earth’s atmosphere after a coronal mass ejection threatens it. Beardall submitted it to several Oscar-qualifying film festivals, where it has to win an award to become eligible for an Academy Award nomination. The film has an 8.8 rating on IMDb.

And, WalletHub has named Wyoming as the sixth best state to live in based on its safety and affordability.