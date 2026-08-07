Around Wyoming, Friday, August 7

Two Campbell County high school athletes earned top 10 finishes at the National High School Finals Rodeo. The Gillette News Record reports Keon Norris placed eighth in bareback bronc riding and Rhame Hicks finished ninth in goat tying. The Wyoming girls ranked 15th out of 43 teams, while the Wyoming boys finished 13th.

A Wheatland high schooler has made it to the top of a national golf tournament. Tate Nichols tied for fifth place at the Junior America's Cup in San Diego. He came in five strokes under par.

A far flung family came together for a new tradition to honor a member who died last year. The Sheridan Press reports Carol Hunt Engle’s sisters-in-law and nieces ran in the Sneakers and Spurs Run in purple tutus, which was Engle’s favorite color. Her father and brother will also continue Engle’s tradition of driving a purple-themed Jeep in the Star-Spangled Rodeo parade and sharing her faith every year.

Teton County Search and Rescue recently received a second FAA certification for its helicopter program. Buckrail reports the agency voluntarily sought these certifications to build community trust, because they’re not required for a program like this.