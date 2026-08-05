Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 5

A Cody Special Olympian made it to nationals for the first time ever and came back with some hardware. The Cody Enterprise reports Heather Costello has competed in Special Olympics for over 20 years. This year, she swam in three events in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. She earned a silver medal in the 4x25 meter freestyle relay, a bronze in the 100 meter backstroke, and came in sixth in the 50 meter backstroke.

An incoming Newcastle High School freshman just stepped off a national stage. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Weston McConkey competed in three different events at the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet. He raced to the top 30 in both the boys middle school 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash. He also competed in the long jump. Weston’s mom, Jade, made sure she could join him on the national competition field by becoming a certified SafeSport coach.

A Jackson landmark has made it onto the National Register of Historic Places. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the R Lazy S dude ranch was originally near the present-day Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve in Grand Teton National Park, but in the 1970’s picked up and moved nearly a dozen original buildings several miles downstream to its present location. Except for the summer of the pandemic, it’s been in continuous operation for almost 78 years.