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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 3, 2026 at 7:33 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 2, 1944, J.C. Penney stores offered free circus tickets with the purchase of a special war bond. On August 3, 1886, Johnson County held the first fair in the Wyoming Territory. On August 4, 1879, future Wyoming lawman Frank Canton escaped from the Huntsville penitentiary in Texas and ran away to Wyoming. On August 6, 1887, a Crook County woman was granted two divorces on the same day. We don’t know if they were to the same man or different men. On August 8, 1929, a man advertised in the Sunday papers looking for a bride. He had to be wed by September 15 to inherit a fortune. On August 8, 1969, a man from Freedom landed an 11.5 lb German brown trout from an irrigation ditch of the Salt River. It was 29 inches long and had a 17-inch girth.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on August 7, 1939, B.C. Daly, Dean of Men, advised that “common” dining rooms were inadvisable since men and women had different diets. He came to this conclusion after visiting other universities.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel