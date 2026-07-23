© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:27 AM MDT

Twenty Special Olympics athletes recently returned from representing the state at the national competition. The Gillette News Record reports three of them were locals, who brought in three of the state’s 26 total medals. Danny Roetman and Kaylee Hayden competed in multiple track and field events, and Ella Coughlin took to the water for several swim events.

A Lakota girl in a photo sparked a search into the past and a new book. WyoFile reports Martha Sandweiss came across the photo, taken 158 years ago at Fort Laramie. She noticed the white men were named and the young girl was not. Sandweiss managed to track down her descendants and learned that the girl’s name was Sophie Mousseau. The stories of massacres at the hands of U.S. officers, blended families with French Canadian bloodlines, and personal betrayals are included in her new book, “Girl in the Middle: A Recovered History of the American West.”

The World Champion Indian Relay Races in Sheridan has awarded its first-ever MVP buckle. Darren Charges Strong Jr. of the Crow Tribe was given the inaugural award. It recognizes the athleticism, courage, and cultural significance of Indian Relay racing.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel