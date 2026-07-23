Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 23

Twenty Special Olympics athletes recently returned from representing the state at the national competition. The Gillette News Record reports three of them were locals, who brought in three of the state’s 26 total medals. Danny Roetman and Kaylee Hayden competed in multiple track and field events, and Ella Coughlin took to the water for several swim events.

A Lakota girl in a photo sparked a search into the past and a new book. WyoFile reports Martha Sandweiss came across the photo, taken 158 years ago at Fort Laramie. She noticed the white men were named and the young girl was not. Sandweiss managed to track down her descendants and learned that the girl’s name was Sophie Mousseau. The stories of massacres at the hands of U.S. officers, blended families with French Canadian bloodlines, and personal betrayals are included in her new book, “Girl in the Middle: A Recovered History of the American West.”

The World Champion Indian Relay Races in Sheridan has awarded its first-ever MVP buckle. Darren Charges Strong Jr. of the Crow Tribe was given the inaugural award. It recognizes the athleticism, courage, and cultural significance of Indian Relay racing.