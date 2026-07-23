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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Ready for Incoming #615: George Teeple Eggleston Papers

Published July 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of the “Air Raid Warden’s Handbook”, January 1942. Box 1, George Teeple Eggleston papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Cover of the “Air Raid Warden’s Handbook”, January 1942. Box 1, George Teeple Eggleston papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
“Air Raid Instructions”, April 30, 1943. Box 1, George Teeple Eggleston papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Ready for Incoming - George Teeple Eggleston Papers image2.jpg
“Air Raid Instructions”, April 30, 1943. Box 1, George Teeple Eggleston papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustrations describing how the magnesium bomb works and how to fight a bomb with water from “A Handbook for Air Raid Wardens”, December 1941. Box 1, George Teeple Eggleston papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Ready for Incoming - George Teeple Eggleston Papers image3.jpg
Illustrations describing how the magnesium bomb works and how to fight a bomb with water from “A Handbook for Air Raid Wardens”, December 1941. Box 1, George Teeple Eggleston papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Civilian defense during World War II was a serious matter. With the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Americans no longer felt safe from a war raging overseas. Communities depended on their local air raid wardens.

These were volunteers trained to respond in case of attack by the enemy. An air raid warden was responsible for the safety of 500 people in their sector. Wardens had first aid training and were prepared to combat incendiary bombs.

They were outfitted with a whistle, an arm band, a steel helmet, and a gas mask. The wardens patrolled the streets following an air raid warning. After dark, air raid wardens were charged with making sure blackouts were enforced. They went door to door ensuring that all lights in a neighborhood were extinguished and that blackout curtains were drawn.

Learn more in the George Teeple Eggleston papers available at UW’s American Heritage Center

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Archives On The Air American Heritage Center250 America