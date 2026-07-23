Ready for Incoming #615: George Teeple Eggleston Papers

Civilian defense during World War II was a serious matter. With the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Americans no longer felt safe from a war raging overseas. Communities depended on their local air raid wardens.

These were volunteers trained to respond in case of attack by the enemy. An air raid warden was responsible for the safety of 500 people in their sector. Wardens had first aid training and were prepared to combat incendiary bombs.

They were outfitted with a whistle, an arm band, a steel helmet, and a gas mask. The wardens patrolled the streets following an air raid warning. After dark, air raid wardens were charged with making sure blackouts were enforced. They went door to door ensuring that all lights in a neighborhood were extinguished and that blackout curtains were drawn.

Learn more in the George Teeple Eggleston papers available at UW’s American Heritage Center