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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 21, 2026 at 7:31 AM MDT

Park County recently hosted a lot of birds and their riders. The Cody Enterprise reports the Vintage Birds Chapter of Blue Bird Wanderlodge RVs held a rally at the fairgrounds. The Blue Bird bus company made the older homes that have a cult following. Attendees came from across the country and even Canada.

Cheyenne residents have a new set of trails to get out and explore. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the Belvoir Ranch Open Space trail system has been in the works for 23 years. During the ribbon cutting, a memorial stone was placed near the trailhead in honor of former Cheyenne City Council member Scott Roybal, who died in September and had championed the plan. The 13-mile trail network also includes an accessible universal trail.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has received six American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines achievement awards. They recognize the center’s commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke and heart failure.

And, a new time capsule in Cheyenne went into the ground at the Capitol building on the 4th. It won’t be opened until July 10, 2090, which will be Wyoming's bicentennial.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel