© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Courage Under Fire #614: Johanna Gostas POW/MIA Papers

Published July 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Major Theodore “Ted” W. Gostas. Box 3, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Courage Under Fire - Johanna Gostas POW_MIA Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Major Theodore “Ted” W. Gostas. Box 3, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Flyer highlighting the Wyoming POWs/MIAs. Box 6, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Courage Under Fire - Johanna Gostas POW_MIA Papers image2.jpg
Flyer highlighting the Wyoming POWs/MIAs. Box 6, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Message from Johanna Gostas to Major Theodore “Ted” W. Gostas, August 10, 1970. Box 3, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Courage Under Fire - Johanna Gostas POW_MIA Papers image3.jpg
Message from Johanna Gostas to Major Theodore “Ted” W. Gostas, August 10, 1970. Box 3, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Major Theodore “Ted” W. Gostas being greeted by the American ambassador to the Philippines upon Gostas’ arrival in the Philippines after his release from a Viet Cong prison camp. Box 3, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Courage Under Fire - Johanna Gostas POW_MIA Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of Major Theodore “Ted” W. Gostas being greeted by the American ambassador to the Philippines upon Gostas’ arrival in the Philippines after his release from a Viet Cong prison camp. Box 3, Johanna Gostas POW/MIA papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

U.S. Army Major Theodore W. Gostas was taken prisoner by the North Vietnamese during the Tet Offensive in February 1968. His capture came after the Vietnamese discovered his role as a counter-intelligence officer through an article in the Stars & Stripes. As a result, Major Gostas suffered harsher treatment.

He was one of only five Americans to serve more than four years in solitary confinement. He endured this isolation until his release in March 1973, after the signing of the Paris peace agreement. Throughout his five years in captivity, Major Gostas displayed remarkable resilience and strength while facing unimaginable adversity.

The Johanna Gostas POW/MIA Papers at UW’s American Heritage Center contain materials related to Major Gostas' experience, including correspondence from his wife Johanna, who tirelessly advocated for POWs and MIAs.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250