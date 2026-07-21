Courage Under Fire #614: Johanna Gostas POW/MIA Papers

U.S. Army Major Theodore W. Gostas was taken prisoner by the North Vietnamese during the Tet Offensive in February 1968. His capture came after the Vietnamese discovered his role as a counter-intelligence officer through an article in the Stars & Stripes. As a result, Major Gostas suffered harsher treatment.

He was one of only five Americans to serve more than four years in solitary confinement. He endured this isolation until his release in March 1973, after the signing of the Paris peace agreement. Throughout his five years in captivity, Major Gostas displayed remarkable resilience and strength while facing unimaginable adversity.

The Johanna Gostas POW/MIA Papers at UW’s American Heritage Center contain materials related to Major Gostas' experience, including correspondence from his wife Johanna, who tirelessly advocated for POWs and MIAs.