Around Wyoming, Friday, July 18

Big Horn County students are getting a four-legged boost in their reading skills. The Greybull Standard reports Tess Nelson runs True North Trauma Informed Equine Assisted Learning. Through its summer program, students get to practice reading skills alongside horses. They do that by using hoofbeats to count syllables, writing the words in chalk on the horses themselves, and simply just reading out loud to them.

Furry friends are also working hard in Buffalo. The Buffalo Bulletin reports “bring your dog to work day” is every day for some locals. Tank, the golden retriever, encourages customers at Get It Got It screenprinting to get some pets in. Dahlia, the German shepherd, brightens the day for visitors at the 4th Judicial Circuit Court. And Spud, the corgi, comforts and calms residents at the Amie Holt Care Center retirement home.

A Wyoming man surprised many in his ninja debut. The Green River Star reports Gabriel Villalobos made a run for it on the new season of the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” He almost made it to the buzzer and the national finals, but fell short at the last obstacle. But now, professionals from across the country are reaching out to him, and he’s already preparing an audition video for next season.