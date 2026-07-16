Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 16

Gillette runners celebrated the nation’s 250th anniversary with a fitting coincidence. The Gillette News Record reports it was also about 250 people who showed up for the annual 4-Mile Run/Walk on the 4th of July.

Cheyenne got four new bronze panels just in time for the 4th celebration. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports they depict Wyoming’s history from 1776 up to today. “Echoes: Wyoming at America 250” showcases things like the state’s natural resources, women’s suffrage, the railroad and mining industries, and important historical figures.

A University of Wyoming student organization recently took first place for the second time in a row at the SAE Formula Hybrid + Electric competition. The win by Wyoming Motorsports came even after an impromptu road trip to get a replacement part in time to compete. The team also passed the mechanical and electrical technical inspections much more quickly this year.

Casper kids have a new safe space to spend time in. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Casper Youth Hub has six dedicated areas, including a gaming room, maker space, kitchen, and production studio. It was created with the help of its main constituency: five of the 12 board seats are held by kids.