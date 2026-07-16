© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Monsters, Metaphors, and Mayhem #613: Forrest J. Ackerman Papers

Published July 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Poster from Godzilla, King of the Monsters, 1956. Box 115, Forrest J. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Monsters, Metaphors, and Mayhem - Forrest J. Ackerman Papers image1.jpeg
Poster from Godzilla, King of the Monsters, 1956. Box 115, Forrest J. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Publicity poster for King Kong. Forrest J. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Monsters, Metaphors, and Mayhem - Forrest J. Ackerman Papers.png
Publicity poster for King Kong. Forrest J. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Godzilla and King Kong are two of the most famous monsters in film history.

Godzilla first appeared in a 1956 Japanese film. The character has been interpreted as a metaphor for the nuclear tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The film's opening parallels the contamination of a Japanese fishing boat crew by an American nuclear test. Godzilla has since appeared in over thirty films.

King Kong debuted in the 1933 film of the same name, where he is taken from his home on Skull Island and exhibited in New York City. The movie has been interpreted as a disturbing racial allegory.

Kong has appeared in various sequels and remakes. He even faced off against Godzilla in the 1963 Japanese film King Kong vs. Godzilla and again in 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. [the “x” is silent. It’s read “Godzilla Kong: The New Empire”]

Learn more in the papers of Forrest J. Ackerman at UW’s American Heritage Center

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center250 America