Monsters, Metaphors, and Mayhem #613: Forrest J. Ackerman Papers

Godzilla and King Kong are two of the most famous monsters in film history.

Godzilla first appeared in a 1956 Japanese film. The character has been interpreted as a metaphor for the nuclear tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The film's opening parallels the contamination of a Japanese fishing boat crew by an American nuclear test. Godzilla has since appeared in over thirty films.

King Kong debuted in the 1933 film of the same name, where he is taken from his home on Skull Island and exhibited in New York City. The movie has been interpreted as a disturbing racial allegory.

Kong has appeared in various sequels and remakes. He even faced off against Godzilla in the 1963 Japanese film King Kong vs. Godzilla and again in 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. [the “x” is silent. It’s read “Godzilla Kong: The New Empire”]

Learn more in the papers of Forrest J. Ackerman at UW’s American Heritage Center