Around Wyoming, Friday, June 26

A litter of puppies is bounding around the Casper Humane Society after a stressful first few days. Oil City News reports shortly after nine pups were brought in, they started getting sick, with a lot of foreign objects coming out of both ends. They immediately went into triage, and for four days, staff and veterinarians worked nonstop to support them, including surgery. But, all nine pulled through, and will be ready for adoption soon. Plus, the community came through for the shelter with enough donations pouring in to pay for the puppies’ care and then some.

Wyoming families will be celebrating the nation’s 250th with fuller bellies. The Kemmerer Gazette reports food banks in Kemmerer, Alpine, Afton, Thayne, and Cokeville received pallets of food as part of the America 250/America Gives Initiative. Fifty loads of food donations are being delivered to 250 food banks across all 50 states this year. Each truckload contains up to 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food.

A recent Pixar movie had real life inspiration out of Yellowstone. Buckrail reports Pixar movie makers headed to the park to immerse themselves in nature and observe wildlife, especially beavers, before starting on the animated film “Hoppers.” Much of the movie is shot from the perspective of wildlife.