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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 28, 2026 at 7:56 AM MDT

Several high school track and field athletes performed well at the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet. The Gillette News Record reports Mason Kimberling threw against 68 others in shotput and came in third. And he set a new personal best of 57 feet, 0.25 inches. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Abigail Lucas, Ellie Wheeler, Natalie Bushnell and Maggie Krieger raced to fourth place in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay. Later, Krieger, Lucas, Bushnell, and Sawyer Healy placed ninth in the 4x400-meter relay.

A Laramie student qualified for nationals in his first year in rodeo. WyoSports reports Wade Asay tried several categories before settling in to reined cow horse - basically, ranch work with an audience. He punched his ticket for the National High School Finals Rodeo after finishing third in the state rankings.

The St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church in Laramie recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. The Laramie Boomerang reports, as part of the celebration, a time capsule from 100 years ago was opened. It contained American and foreign currency, a copy of the Boomerang, and a note in Latin on silk parchment from the priest. A new time capsule is being put together to be opened in 2126.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel