Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 28

Several high school track and field athletes performed well at the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet. The Gillette News Record reports Mason Kimberling threw against 68 others in shotput and came in third. And he set a new personal best of 57 feet, 0.25 inches. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Abigail Lucas, Ellie Wheeler, Natalie Bushnell and Maggie Krieger raced to fourth place in the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay. Later, Krieger, Lucas, Bushnell, and Sawyer Healy placed ninth in the 4x400-meter relay.

A Laramie student qualified for nationals in his first year in rodeo. WyoSports reports Wade Asay tried several categories before settling in to reined cow horse - basically, ranch work with an audience. He punched his ticket for the National High School Finals Rodeo after finishing third in the state rankings.

The St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church in Laramie recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. The Laramie Boomerang reports, as part of the celebration, a time capsule from 100 years ago was opened. It contained American and foreign currency, a copy of the Boomerang, and a note in Latin on silk parchment from the priest. A new time capsule is being put together to be opened in 2126.