Heat related deaths are declining but some populations remain at high risk

New data shows heat-related deaths were down last year. But some populations remain at high risk, especially ahead of what could be a hot, dry summer.

Last year, heat was a contributing factor in 1,837 deaths across the country, according to provisional federal data. But those numbers are down from roughly 2,400 deaths in each of the prior two years. Rob Bhatt, an insurance expert with the financial group, Lending Tree, analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People older than 85, and Indigenous people have the highest heat-related death rates .

"If you are in one of these groups that has higher rates of death from heat exposure, then it's even more important to take even mild symptoms seriously and treat them before they turn into something more serious," Bhatt said.

This also means that with the anticipation of hotter heat waves, municipalities need to institute more safety measures.

"So, this is something that we need, resources like cooling centers and other facilities to give people some relief when these heat waves break out," said Bhatt.

Southwest communities are also trying to push beyond simply opening cooling centers. This spring, officials from Arizona and Nevada, states with the highest number of heat-related deaths in the country, participated in a Heat Summit to discuss ways their communities can improve heat response efforts. Heat is not officially recognized as a disaster and therefore communities cannot receive disaster relief funds for heat mitigation efforts.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

Copyright 2026 KNPR News