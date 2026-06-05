Around Wyoming, Friday, June 5

Cody recently served as a magnet for political candidates, thanks to the local high schoolers. The Cody Enterprise reports the Youth For Justice club held the first Politics in the Park. They invited candidates from across the political spectrum to meet directly with the electorate. More than 30 primary contenders attended.

A Powell 5-year-old made it to the semifinals of a national competition. The Powell Tribune reports Hugh Ehlers is a fan of T-ball, taekwondo, all animals, eating hail, and stomping in puddles. He was just edged out in the National Junior Ranger program put on by the National Wildlife Federation.

Several Big Horn Basin ponds have new fish thanks to area students. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Wyoming Game and Fish and Trout Unlimited brought trout eggs to classrooms, where students got to care for them and learn about the fish’s various growth stages, conservation, and responsible recreation. Once the fish had reached fingerling stage, students helped Game and Fish release them locally.

And, Vi Gessner recently hit a significant milestone. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports she celebrated 50 years as part of the Women's Club of Sweetwater County. Congratulations!