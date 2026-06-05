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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, June 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 5, 2026 at 7:14 AM MDT

Cody recently served as a magnet for political candidates, thanks to the local high schoolers. The Cody Enterprise reports the Youth For Justice club held the first Politics in the Park. They invited candidates from across the political spectrum to meet directly with the electorate. More than 30 primary contenders attended.

A Powell 5-year-old made it to the semifinals of a national competition. The Powell Tribune reports Hugh Ehlers is a fan of T-ball, taekwondo, all animals, eating hail, and stomping in puddles. He was just edged out in the National Junior Ranger program put on by the National Wildlife Federation.

Several Big Horn Basin ponds have new fish thanks to area students. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Wyoming Game and Fish and Trout Unlimited brought trout eggs to classrooms, where students got to care for them and learn about the fish’s various growth stages, conservation, and responsible recreation. Once the fish had reached fingerling stage, students helped Game and Fish release them locally.

And, Vi Gessner recently hit a significant milestone. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports she celebrated 50 years as part of the Women's Club of Sweetwater County. Congratulations!
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel