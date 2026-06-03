Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 3

A Moorcroft woman has won a once-in-a-lifetime award. The Moorcroft Leader reports that after a 20-year break from showing halter horses, Tammy McClure was just named the American Quarter Horse Association's Level 2 Exhibitor of the Year. It can only be won once in a person's showing career. She also earned two World Conformation Horse Association Diamond in the Rough buckles.

Fans of the TV show “Yellowstone” will see a familiar location kicking off each streamed episode of the show. The Powell Tribune reports the Park County Travel Council is going to be the sole sponsor of the show on Paramount, showing people with an interest in the area that Cody is a great place to visit. The council is also sponsoring “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“Good Morning America” fans may have caught Jackson’s moment in the limelight. Buckrail reports ABC News’ Becky Worley appeared live from Sing Hat Company in Jackson. In a prerecorded segment, she also visited Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks with Backcountry Safaris.

And, according to Ditto Transcripts, Wyomingites are the most confused by the movie “Donnie Darko.”