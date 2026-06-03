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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:43 AM MDT

A Moorcroft woman has won a once-in-a-lifetime award. The Moorcroft Leader reports that after a 20-year break from showing halter horses, Tammy McClure was just named the American Quarter Horse Association's Level 2 Exhibitor of the Year. It can only be won once in a person's showing career. She also earned two World Conformation Horse Association Diamond in the Rough buckles.

Fans of the TV show “Yellowstone” will see a familiar location kicking off each streamed episode of the show. The Powell Tribune reports the Park County Travel Council is going to be the sole sponsor of the show on Paramount, showing people with an interest in the area that Cody is a great place to visit. The council is also sponsoring “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“Good Morning America” fans may have caught Jackson’s moment in the limelight. Buckrail reports ABC News’ Becky Worley appeared live from Sing Hat Company in Jackson. In a prerecorded segment, she also visited Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks with Backcountry Safaris.

And, according to Ditto Transcripts, Wyomingites are the most confused by the movie “Donnie Darko.”
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel