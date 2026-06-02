© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 2, 2026 at 7:21 AM MDT

A Cheyenne junior repeated as the state’s Class 4A state champion in the 3,200-meter run. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Maggie Madsen won the race just shy of 20 seconds faster than the next girl and nearly beat the state record. She was also recognized as “Best of the Best” for having the fastest time at the state meet, regardless of classification.

A Newcastle junior broke two of her own school records in track. The Newcastle Newsletter Journal reports Adalyn Olsen set new marks in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash.

Cody captured its Class 3A Championship boys track and field title for the first time in nearly two decades. The Cody Enterprise reports the 4 x 400 relay team won their event by over three seconds and set a new state record.

Kelly Walsh High School’s boys soccer team ended a 14-year state championship drought. The Casper Star Tribune reports the team won 4-1 over their biggest rival, Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jackson Hole High School girls soccer came out on top in the Class 3A state championship. WyoSports reports the 3-1 score gave them their second straight title.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel