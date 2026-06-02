Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 2

A Cheyenne junior repeated as the state’s Class 4A state champion in the 3,200-meter run. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Maggie Madsen won the race just shy of 20 seconds faster than the next girl and nearly beat the state record. She was also recognized as “Best of the Best” for having the fastest time at the state meet, regardless of classification.

A Newcastle junior broke two of her own school records in track. The Newcastle Newsletter Journal reports Adalyn Olsen set new marks in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash.

Cody captured its Class 3A Championship boys track and field title for the first time in nearly two decades. The Cody Enterprise reports the 4 x 400 relay team won their event by over three seconds and set a new state record.

Kelly Walsh High School’s boys soccer team ended a 14-year state championship drought. The Casper Star Tribune reports the team won 4-1 over their biggest rival, Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jackson Hole High School girls soccer came out on top in the Class 3A state championship. WyoSports reports the 3-1 score gave them their second straight title.