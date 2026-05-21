Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 21

Residents of two Johnson County cemeteries are getting long deserved markers. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Shawn Sullivan and Tim Lohse are on a mission to identify all unmarked graves in the Willow Grove and Kaycee cemeteries. Sullivan thinks there are over 1,000. They’ve been working from oldest to newest and, so far, have placed over 300 survey markers engraved with the deceased’s name and date of death at their newly rediscovered resting place.

A Jackson bike shop had an unusual customer stop by in the wee hours of the morning. According to Buckrail, Wheel Wranglers shared a security camera video of a mountain lion padding through the shop’s display bikes at around 3:30 a.m. They captioned the post with the acknowledgment that they “sure do get a lot of visitors to the shop!”

Three Wyoming hospitals have been recognized. Laramie's Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Jackson’s St. John’s Health, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital have been named among the National Rural Health Association’s Top 20 Rural Hospitals. They’re evaluated on things like outcomes, patient perspective, and financial performance.