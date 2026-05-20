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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:56 AM MDT

Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club recently had one of its best-ever performances. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the team took eight top 10s. Plus, two athletes qualified for the USASA Futures Tour. Taz McBride and Bennett Hultman are the first two club members ever to qualify.

A Greybull man who died three years ago has a new living memorial. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Colt 2605 has been nicknamed Arlo in honor of Arlo Averett. The foal was born near the area where Averett passed away in a car wreck. Now, his family says they can show his young daughter the horses as another way to remember her dad.

Ten Sleep Branch Library has received a national award. It received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It was recognized for its variety of programming and for helping meet the rural community’s health needs with things like blood pressure cuffs and a new mobile health unit.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has also been recognized. It was named a 2026 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient by Healthgrades. The award is based on patient feedback.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel