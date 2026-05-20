Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 20

Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club recently had one of its best-ever performances. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports the team took eight top 10s. Plus, two athletes qualified for the USASA Futures Tour. Taz McBride and Bennett Hultman are the first two club members ever to qualify.

A Greybull man who died three years ago has a new living memorial. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Colt 2605 has been nicknamed Arlo in honor of Arlo Averett. The foal was born near the area where Averett passed away in a car wreck. Now, his family says they can show his young daughter the horses as another way to remember her dad.

Ten Sleep Branch Library has received a national award. It received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It was recognized for its variety of programming and for helping meet the rural community’s health needs with things like blood pressure cuffs and a new mobile health unit.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has also been recognized. It was named a 2026 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient by Healthgrades. The award is based on patient feedback.