Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 19

Despite the mild winter, a Buffalo wood bank had its busiest year yet. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the Clear Creek Wood Bank started four years ago. This year, it gave out nearly 130.7 cords of free wood to area residents to help with heating costs. And the benefits don’t just extend to the recipients. This year, some Clear Creek Middle Schoolers made 350 fire starters to give out, and New West High School students logged a lot of volunteer hours.

The University of Wyoming had a strong performance at the International Business Ethics and Sustainability Case Competition. UW teams earned runner-up honors in the 25-minute and 10-minute presentation graduate divisions, and in the 90-second presentation undergraduate division.

Casper College students get a unique insight into how their school is run. The Casper Star Tribune reports each year, a student gets to spend the day as the college’s president. Elizabeth Lehman got the honor this year, but she added a twist. While she was giving feedback in a Board of Trustees meeting, she sent President Brandon Kosine to sit in on her classes.

And, USA Today’s Go Escape West 2026 special edition highlighted Laramie as one of Wyoming’s top destinations for authentic cowboy culture.