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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 19, 2026 at 7:04 AM MDT

Despite the mild winter, a Buffalo wood bank had its busiest year yet. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the Clear Creek Wood Bank started four years ago. This year, it gave out nearly 130.7 cords of free wood to area residents to help with heating costs. And the benefits don’t just extend to the recipients. This year, some Clear Creek Middle Schoolers made 350 fire starters to give out, and New West High School students logged a lot of volunteer hours.

The University of Wyoming had a strong performance at the International Business Ethics and Sustainability Case Competition. UW teams earned runner-up honors in the 25-minute and 10-minute presentation graduate divisions, and in the 90-second presentation undergraduate division.

Casper College students get a unique insight into how their school is run. The Casper Star Tribune reports each year, a student gets to spend the day as the college’s president. Elizabeth Lehman got the honor this year, but she added a twist. While she was giving feedback in a Board of Trustees meeting, she sent President Brandon Kosine to sit in on her classes.

And, USA Today’s Go Escape West 2026 special edition highlighted Laramie as one of Wyoming’s top destinations for authentic cowboy culture.

Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel