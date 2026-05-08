Around Wyoming, Friday, May 8

The winner of the first-ever Wyoming High School Fly Fishing State Championship has been crowned. The Cody Enterprise reports teams took to the North Platte River in Casper to compete. Points were determined by the lengths of the fish caught, with each inch worth one point. The Cody High School girls team claimed the first place spot, helped along by the biggest catch of the day: a 24-inch rainbow trout.

Sheridan College students received national recognition at the Phi Theta Kappa annual conference. The school’s chapter advisors were awarded the Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team Award. Landry May also received a Paragon New Advisor Award. Students Peyton Coxwell and Carey Hansen both earned national scholarships.

Casper College is looking to boost its graduates’ successes through a new fellowship. The Casper Star-Tribune reports President Brandon Kosine is one of just 23 community college presidents nationwide taking part in the Aspen Presidents Fellowship. The program will help Kosine understand how alumni are faring and how the school can better align its programs with the region’s most in-demand, high-quality jobs.