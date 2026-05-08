© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 8, 2026 at 7:36 AM MDT

The winner of the first-ever Wyoming High School Fly Fishing State Championship has been crowned. The Cody Enterprise reports teams took to the North Platte River in Casper to compete. Points were determined by the lengths of the fish caught, with each inch worth one point. The Cody High School girls team claimed the first place spot, helped along by the biggest catch of the day: a 24-inch rainbow trout.

Sheridan College students received national recognition at the Phi Theta Kappa annual conference. The school’s chapter advisors were awarded the Distinguished Chapter Advisor Team Award. Landry May also received a Paragon New Advisor Award. Students Peyton Coxwell and Carey Hansen both earned national scholarships.

Casper College is looking to boost its graduates’ successes through a new fellowship. The Casper Star-Tribune reports President Brandon Kosine is one of just 23 community college presidents nationwide taking part in the Aspen Presidents Fellowship. The program will help Kosine understand how alumni are faring and how the school can better align its programs with the region’s most in-demand, high-quality jobs.

And, according to ACE.com, Wyoming is the second most competitive state in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel