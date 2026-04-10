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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, April 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 10, 2026 at 7:39 AM MDT

Cold cases in the state could be about to warm up. The Gillette News Record reports WyoFind is putting pictures and info about unsolved crimes on hot cup sleeves in coffee shops. The group hopes that by spreading the word, people may realize they have information that could help close the case. Several Gillette coffee shops are already using the sleeves, and more across the state are reaching out to also carry them.

A new camp will give Jackson kids a chance to sharpen their sailing skills. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Natty Hagood started SailJH, a nonprofit summer camp. The three one-week sessions will give kids of all ages the opportunity to receive personal instruction and time to practice all the crafts of being a good sailor on Jackson Lake.

A Sheridan County 19th-century house has been preserved for generations to come. The Gable House, also known as the Peters House, was built in 1889 with local stone and is one of few remaining examples of rural Foursquare Classical Revival design. It’s being preserved through a historic preservation easement with Sheridan County Land Trust.

And, Cody ranked fourth in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards for best small town in the West.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel