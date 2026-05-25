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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, May 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 25, 2026 at 7:54 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 25, 1909, the U.S. Reclamation Service began selling lots in Powell, which locals regard as the founding of the town. On May 27, 1944, Roy Rogers bought a stand in for his horse Trigger from a Lusk man for $2,000. On May 27, 1947, construction was started on the new $80,000 home of Rock Springs Newspapers, Inc. It published the Sunday Miner and the Daily Rocket papers. On May 28, 1959, a plaque honoring former Secretary of State, Governor, and Senator Lester C. Hunt was placed on the Wyoming Capitol grounds. On May 29, 1890, census enumerators were named. Citizens were warned to be “prepared to tell all.”

And on May 25, 1950, the Gillette News Record reported that two men were on a boat ride when a two-pound catfish, “who undoubtedly must have smelled the newness of the boat,” jumped into it. “The only answer they could perceive was that the catfish was curious to see what the new boat looked like.”
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel