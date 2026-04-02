© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:10 AM MDT

A Laramie wrestler secured All-American status at a national meet. WyoSports reports freshman Noah Ingle landed in the top eight at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia Beach.

A short film that screened at the WYO Film Festival won an Academy Award. "The Singers" starts as a spontaneous sing-off between working-class patrons of a bar that gradually transforms into something transcendent. It took the Audience Choice Award for Short Film at the Wyoming festival before receiving the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. It explores vulnerability, shared humanity, and the unexpected beauty that emerges when people find their voices together.

A Jackson-based pet lifestyle brand has launched its own film series. MODERNBEAST is celebrating the everyday impact of animal rescues in “Life, Rescued.” It spotlights the people who open their homes, offer their time, and use their skills to give animals a second chance. The first episode is set in Wilson.

And, according to FishingBooker, Flaming Gorge Reservoir is the third best trout fishing lake in the country. It stood out thanks to its reputation for trophy lake trout and its popularity.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel