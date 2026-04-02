Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 2

A Laramie wrestler secured All-American status at a national meet. WyoSports reports freshman Noah Ingle landed in the top eight at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia Beach.

A short film that screened at the WYO Film Festival won an Academy Award. "The Singers" starts as a spontaneous sing-off between working-class patrons of a bar that gradually transforms into something transcendent. It took the Audience Choice Award for Short Film at the Wyoming festival before receiving the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. It explores vulnerability, shared humanity, and the unexpected beauty that emerges when people find their voices together.

A Jackson-based pet lifestyle brand has launched its own film series. MODERNBEAST is celebrating the everyday impact of animal rescues in “Life, Rescued.” It spotlights the people who open their homes, offer their time, and use their skills to give animals a second chance. The first episode is set in Wilson.

And, according to FishingBooker, Flaming Gorge Reservoir is the third best trout fishing lake in the country. It stood out thanks to its reputation for trophy lake trout and its popularity.