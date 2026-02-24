Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 24

The sixth grader who found a rare fossil has gotten to be more involved in its preservation than expected. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Touren Pope visited the Tate Geological Museum in Casper earlier this month, where the intact softshell turtle shell is now housed. He helped clean the fossil withthe collections manager. Once it’s finished being preserved, it’ll stay in Casper.

The Buffalo High School boys swimming and diving team had a standout performance in addition to winning its sixth consecutive 3A East Absaraka Conference team title. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the students broke three conference records, had eight conference champions, and scored personal records across the roster.

A Campbell County house has become the ninth location in the county to be accepted to the National Register of Historic Places. The Gillette News Record reports the Clinker House was built in 1940 with red stone unique to the area, known as clinker. It comes from the areas around coal seam fires.

And, WalletHub has named Cheyenne as the hardest working city in the country. The ranking comes from a 40.7 hour average workweek and a high share of people with multiple jobs.