Archives On The Air
Rancher Archaeologist #573: George C. Frison Papers

Published February 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph of a reconstructed Crow Indian ceramic vessel. Box 16, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Rancher Archaeologist - George C. Frison Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of a reconstructed Crow Indian ceramic vessel. Box 16, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Agate Basin projectile points from the Agate Basin site. Box 16, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Rancher Archaeologist - George C. Frison Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Agate Basin projectile points from the Agate Basin site. Box 16, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of three men examining pictographs in Pictograph Cave located in Montana. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Rancher Archaeologist - George C. Frison Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of three men examining pictographs in Pictograph Cave located in Montana. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of George Frison signing his name in the membership book of the National Academy of Sciences, 1998. Box 16, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Rancher Archaeologist - George C. Frison Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of George Frison signing his name in the membership book of the National Academy of Sciences, 1998. Box 16, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

George C. Frison was born in 1924. He grew up on his family’s ranch near Ten Sleep, Wyoming. Frison rode the range ranching cattle and sheep, and sometimes came across interesting artifacts, which he carefully recorded and collected. He found the artifacts so fascinating that he made the unusual decision to give up ranching at the age of thirty-seven. He enrolled at the University of Wyoming and soon thereafter moved to Michigan, where he received a Ph.D. in Anthropology.

In 1967, he returned to the University of Wyoming as the head of the newly formed Department of Anthropology. At UW, Professor Frison was known for his careful, analytical research and his wry sense of humor. He parlayed his experience with domestic and wild animals into his studies of the hunting practices of the Paleo Indians of the Northern Plains.

Frison was also Wyoming’s first State Archaeologist. He is remembered as a leader in the field of archaeology in Wyoming and the West.

See the George C. Frison papers at UW’s American Heritage Center for more information.

Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250