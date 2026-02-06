© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming, Friday, February 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:53 AM MST

The Seed Library at the Laramie County Library is celebrating 10 years of sharing seeds with the community. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports when it started, it was already a little different from other seed libraries. Though it shared the mission of providing free seeds that would grow well locally, it didn’t want people to have to bring seeds back at the end of the season. So, they work with the Laramie County Master Gardeners to buy or harvest seeds in bulk. They also provide programming geared at giving would-be growers the best shot at success.

With just about a week to go before Valentine’s Day, Wyomingites have an uphill battle to deal with. According to luxury travel advisors The Resorts Collection, Wyoming is the second least romantic state in the country. They looked at Tripadvisor comments to see how often the word "romantic" had been used for hotels, restaurants, landmarks, nature, and parks in each U.S. state. Wyoming had only 595 romantic mentions per 100,000 comments.

But, according to social casino website McLuck, Wyoming is in the top ten looking for love. The state is ninth most interested in love, with 125 monthly Google searches for certain love- and first date- adjacent keywords per 100,000 people.
