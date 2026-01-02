© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 2, 2026 at 7:06 AM MST

Here are some stories to catch up on Christmas traditions from around the state.

Green River’s Christmas symbol has been appearing like magic for nearly five decades. The Green River Star reports a decorated tree shines down from the top of Mansface Hill. It started in 1976, when two high schoolers decided to erect one anonymously. Over time, the task has been taken on by a variety of volunteers. For the last 30 years or so, Al Harris’s family and friends have done it, taking everything into consideration to bring the magic alive, from the wind to the shape of the tree.

Basin has a different take on a hilltop beacon - the house with Christmas lights on every possible surface. The Basin Republican Rustler reports John Halcroft upholds the family tradition that’s been carried on since the 1930s. With vintage figures and lights strung up everywhere, the display is something community members look forward to each year.

A Jackson couple brings the light up holiday cheer inside, but it’s pretty popular, too. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Judy and Ed Schmitt set up at least 75 Christmas village pieces in their home every year, and people from around town visit to marvel at the tiny figures. Judy displays every single one she owns, because if some stay in the boxes, she would miss them.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel