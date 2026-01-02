Around Wyoming, Friday, January 2

Here are some stories to catch up on Christmas traditions from around the state.

Green River’s Christmas symbol has been appearing like magic for nearly five decades. The Green River Star reports a decorated tree shines down from the top of Mansface Hill. It started in 1976, when two high schoolers decided to erect one anonymously. Over time, the task has been taken on by a variety of volunteers. For the last 30 years or so, Al Harris’s family and friends have done it, taking everything into consideration to bring the magic alive, from the wind to the shape of the tree.

Basin has a different take on a hilltop beacon - the house with Christmas lights on every possible surface. The Basin Republican Rustler reports John Halcroft upholds the family tradition that’s been carried on since the 1930s. With vintage figures and lights strung up everywhere, the display is something community members look forward to each year.

A Jackson couple brings the light up holiday cheer inside, but it’s pretty popular, too. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Judy and Ed Schmitt set up at least 75 Christmas village pieces in their home every year, and people from around town visit to marvel at the tiny figures. Judy displays every single one she owns, because if some stay in the boxes, she would miss them.