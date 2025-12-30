© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 30, 2025 at 7:42 AM MST

A Laramie woman recently made it to the quarterfinals of an international competition. The Laramie Boomerang reports Helen Pugsley entered Style Icon, which judges how people wear their clothes and accessories, not necessarily their design. Pugsley says style isn’t just about what you wear, but how it makes you feel while wearing it.

Teton County has composted 20,000 pounds of food since it started an internal program for offices and county events two years ago. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports this one is different than the one that lets residents compost their food waste. The county is looking to continue to expand both programs, though.

A few towns in Wyoming are set to laugh for a good cause. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Cheyenne-born comedian Dominic Syracuse is launching “Comedy that Cares.” During the winter months, a comedian will visit Cheyenne, Laramie, and Casper. The proceeds from each performance will go to nonprofits in the state.

And, according to FinanceBuzz, somewhat unsurprisingly, Wyomingites have the highest average mileage driven in the nation each year. Drivers cover nearly 22,000 miles annually as they navigate the long streets in this small town.
