Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 16, 2025 at 8:14 AM MST

A plant enthusiast has put down his flower press, at least for now. The Laramie Boomerang reports Ernie Nelson retired from the Rocky Mountain Herbarium after 51 years of collecting and preserving plant specimens. Within that plant library, Nelson’s name is on 87,368 samples, not counting the ones he gathered this year. Though he’s retiring, he plans to keep collecting, just on his own dime and time.

Two Cody educators recently returned from presenting at a national conference. The Powell Tribune reports Teresa Merager and Greer Clark spoke about innovative, rural-centered science instruction at the National Science Teaching Association Conference in Minnesota. Their presentation was on the extreme weather of avalanches. They were part of a cohort dedicated to advancing science and engineering education in rural communities.

Trail End State Historic Site was nominated by USA Today as one of the Best Historic Holiday Home Tours in the country. The Kendrick Mansion there was one of 20 historic house museums around the country to make the list.

And, according to Only In Your State, Wyoming’s most iconic food is chili.
Ivy Engel
