Archives On The Air

World’s Greatest Know-It-All #553: Harry Barnard Papers

Published December 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Cover of the "Encyclopaedia Britannica 1768-1968 Report on the 200th Anniversary Edition", 1968. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — World's Greatest Know-It-All - Harry Barnard Papers image1.jpg
Cover of the “Encyclopaedia Britannica 1768-1968 Report on the 200th Anniversary Edition”, 1968. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of a first edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — World's Greatest Know-It-All - Harry Barnard Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of a first edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front page of a first edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — World's Greatest Know-It-All - Harry Barnard Papers image3.jpg
Front page of a first edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Advertisement for the Encyclopaedia Britannica, May 26, 1963. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — World's Greatest Know-It-All - Harry Barnard Papers image4.jpg
Advertisement for the Encyclopaedia Britannica, May 26, 1963. Box 55, Harry Barnard papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Long before Wikipedia and smartphones, three enterprising Scotsmen published the first Encyclopaedia Britannica. The year was 1768. The first edition of three volumes was largely devoted to scientific subjects. There were more than two hundred pages about surgery and forty pages of text covering midwifery. The illustrations were graphic. Consequently, King George III ordered citizens to rip the offending pages from their sets.

In the U.S., George Washington paid one guinea to buy a lottery ticket for the 18-volume third edition. He lost the lottery, but decided to buy his own set of Encyclopaedia Britannica and wrote to Alexander Hamilton, urging him to do the same. Hamilton did, shortly before Aaron Burr killed him.

Over the years, Benjamin Franklin, Orville Wright, Henry Ford, and Sigmund Freud were all contributing Britannica authors.

By 1968, the Encyclopaedia Britannica had grown to 24 volumes and more than 36 million words. Readers called it the “World’s Greatest Know-It-All.”

Learn more in the Harry Barnard papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Archives On The Air Wyoming 250