Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 27

A historic streetcar in Sheridan made its way down Main Street to its new home recently. The Sheridan Press reports it’s been 100 years since streetcar No. 115 took its last trip down Main. It’s now located on the Sheridan Community Land Trust’s property and is ready to be restored. SCLT will build a hay barn-like structure to protect it and start on external work. Once it has a strong outside, the team will move on to restoring the inside.

A new life-size statue pays homage to all of the Miss Frontiers of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports “The Bronze Queen” depicts a young woman riding a horse as she waves at an invisible crowd. Her face is a conglomeration of past Miss Frontiers, and the names and years of every young woman’s reign are inscribed in a plaque around the base.

The Big Horn Basin Cancer Center has a new piece of art thanks to a patient and her husband. Cynthia Garhart is receiving treatment at the center. She and her husband, Martin, decided to gift a painting of Martin’s. It shows a woman wrapped in a soft pink scarf, storm clouds passing, and light and clarity on the horizon. The artwork is meant to remind you that while the storm may be real, so is the light ahead.