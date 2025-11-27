Edith Ronne #548: Antarctica’s First Lady – C.O. Fiske Papers

Edith “Jackie” Ronne [pronounced “Ronnie”] didn’t plan to spend fifteen months on an Antarctic research expedition. But when her husband, Finn Ronne mounted a privately financed Antarctic exploration trip, Jackie was persuaded to help with the planning and organizing.

At first, she only agreed to travel as far as Panama, to support last minute logistics. Then, in Panama, Finn convinced her to continue on with the expedition as a historian and newspaper correspondent.

When their ship arrived off Stonington Island in the Antarctic’s Palmer Peninsula in March of 1947, Jackie and the other 22 members of the expedition set to work constructing a base camp. During the long dark winter that followed, Jackie and Finn lived in a small hut. Jackie wrote regular articles which were transmitted by radio to the New York Times.

When summer finally came, Jackie assisted expedition scientists in making tidal observations and seismograph readings.

See the C.O. Fiske papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.