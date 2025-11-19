© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 19, 2025 at 7:28 AM MST

Laramie has one more food resource thanks to a group of caring neighbors. The Laramie Boomerang reports during the government shutdown and suspension of SNAP benefits, Jessica Brauer reached out to neighbors asking for help setting up a little free pantry in front of her house. They were eager to jump in and created a temporary setup within days. But shortly after, they moved it to a more permanent and weatherproof structure outside of the Lincoln Community Center in West Laramie. The pantry works on a ‘take what you need, leave what you can’ model and is available 24/7.

Big Horn High School volleyball recently took home its third state title in as many years. The Sheridan Press reports the Lady Rams met Sundance in a rematch of this year’s regional championship, which Sundance won. Only this time, Big Horn beat the Lady Bulldogs in three of their four sets and took the title home.

A Wyoming country music singer has a new album out, released by his mother. The Cody Enterprise reports Luke Bell passed away in 2022 and left behind 28 unreleased songs. But, through his mom, Carol, and friend and former business manager, Brian Buchanan, “The King Is Back” has been released. Building this album has helped both Carol and Buchanan heal from Luke’s loss.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel