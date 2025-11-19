Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 19

Laramie has one more food resource thanks to a group of caring neighbors. The Laramie Boomerang reports during the government shutdown and suspension of SNAP benefits, Jessica Brauer reached out to neighbors asking for help setting up a little free pantry in front of her house. They were eager to jump in and created a temporary setup within days. But shortly after, they moved it to a more permanent and weatherproof structure outside of the Lincoln Community Center in West Laramie. The pantry works on a ‘take what you need, leave what you can’ model and is available 24/7.

Big Horn High School volleyball recently took home its third state title in as many years. The Sheridan Press reports the Lady Rams met Sundance in a rematch of this year’s regional championship, which Sundance won. Only this time, Big Horn beat the Lady Bulldogs in three of their four sets and took the title home.

A Wyoming country music singer has a new album out, released by his mother. The Cody Enterprise reports Luke Bell passed away in 2022 and left behind 28 unreleased songs. But, through his mom, Carol, and friend and former business manager, Brian Buchanan, “The King Is Back” has been released. Building this album has helped both Carol and Buchanan heal from Luke’s loss.