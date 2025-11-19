© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published November 19, 2025 at 7:59 AM MST
Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Meredith Moon on Wyoming Sounds.

Meredith Moon from Canada visited with Grady Kirkpatrick and played songs from her new album From Here to the Sea. Coincidentally,  it was on the birth anniversary of her father, the late Gordon Lightfoot.  Meredith talked about the new album and her recent participation in a ceremony in Detroit marking the 50th anniversary of the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

https://compassrecords.com/artist/meredith-moon/?srsltid=AfmBOoqxo9NPAV1rmuiWjduDHCW4XR2BfF6gVOuVn-4-Uzn2smoCVcLt

Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
See stories by Grady Kirkpatrick