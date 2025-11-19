Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Meredith Moon on Wyoming Sounds.

Meredith Moon from Canada visited with Grady Kirkpatrick and played songs from her new album From Here to the Sea. Coincidentally, it was on the birth anniversary of her father, the late Gordon Lightfoot. Meredith talked about the new album and her recent participation in a ceremony in Detroit marking the 50th anniversary of the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

https://compassrecords.com/artist/meredith-moon/?srsltid=AfmBOoqxo9NPAV1rmuiWjduDHCW4XR2BfF6gVOuVn-4-Uzn2smoCVcLt