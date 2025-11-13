Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 13

Several Cheyenne restaurant owners stepped up to help hungry community members during the government shutdown. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Mr. Jim’s Pizza, Ranch Eats, A Little Taste of Texas, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offered free or reduced price meals to people on SNAP. Dickey’s is also offered a free meal to furloughed government workers.

A Jackson mom is working to protect her kids and all kids from gun violence at schools. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Grace Peck was deeply affected by the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minnesota in August. She called Wyoming’s congressional delegation to express the need for gun control, but felt like it wasn’t enough. So, she called back. Every single day. And she’s still calling. Peck writes a unique script each day and shares it on social media to encourage others to join in on her call for safer schools. Her advocacy has even reached some of the parents at Annunciation.

The home of Cheyenne Frontier Days is featured in a recent music video by country music singer Cody Johnson. Parts of the video for “The Fall” were filmed on Frontier Park over the summer, capturing the true spirit of rodeo and resilience.

And, according to Shane Smith Law, Lamar Valley in Yellowstone is the 10th most scenic drive in the country.