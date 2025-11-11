© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Democrats question Chuck Schumer's leadership after shutdown vote

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:01 AM MST

House members are flocking back to Washington to vote for a government funding deal just passed by the Senate. But many Democrats who wanted the party to hold out for Affordable Care Act subsidies have turned against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, even though he opposed the deal.

For more on Schumer’s precarious position, we’re joined by his former legislative director, Jim Kessler, who now serves as a vice president at the center-left think tank, Third Way.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom