Committee paves way to play WyoLotto by debit card

Lawmakers on the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee will sponsor a bill that would allow the purchase of WyoLotto tickets by debit card in the upcoming budget session in February.

Currently, WyoLotto tickets can only be bought with cash. The bill would allow individuals to purchase lottery tickets with debit cards, but not credit cards, as is allowed in some states. Lawmakers agreed that people don’t carry cash as much as they might have used to.

The bill would also allow retailers to opt out of letting customers use debit cards for purchases.

For John Clontz with the Wyoming Lottery, the bill was about broadening the market.

“That's what this is really the bottom line of this, is to stay competitive and allow people to purchase our products using a debit card,” he said.

WyoLotto was formed in 2013 to create a new revenue stream for the state. Since then, it’s brought in more than $44 million and transferred millions in unrestricted funds to local governments. It’s also doled out nearly $153 million in winnings, with an average of $1 million a year in winning ticket commissions going back to local businesses that retail tickets across the state.

With two legislators excused, the bill unanimously passed through the Travel Committee.

Two lawmakers voice concerns about a larger trend of omnipresent gaming throughout the state.

Rep. Karlee Provenza (D-Laramie) was happy to see credit cards excluded, but voiced concern about the larger trend of gaming and gambling in the state.

“I've been conflicted on this mainly because when I started in the Legislature, I don't think I had [any off-track-betting locations] in my district that was like the Wyoming Downs,” said Provenza. “I think I have three now on the same street.”

Recently, two off-track betting locations (OTBs) have started operation in Laramie, all on S. 3rd Street. Derby Club and Horse Palace join Wyoming Downs. A local town bar was replaced by the Derby Club, something Sen. Bill Landon (R-Casper) said was happening in his community as well.

“I do think that we had better stay diligent and aware of what's going on in our state,” said Landon. “I come from a community where we haven't turned down a new casino ever, and some of our favorite old watering holes are no longer that. They are slot machine parlors.”

Lawmakers’ criticisms come as some other members of the Legislature are questioning Wyoming’s rapid expansion of OTBs and historic horse racing machines, both of which have fueled the rebirth of Wyoming’s live horse racing industry .

“That's something that I've maybe regret doing, and I'm not equating this to [the bill],” said Landon. “Like I said, the risk involved in this is minimal, but I just want to share my conflict.”

Lawmakers expect the bill to receive changes during the session, and may look to add security measures to the bill, citing that larger jackpots draw larger crowds to convenience stores.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

