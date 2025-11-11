A Jackson retiree has assigned herself to keeping the area beautiful. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports twice a week, Dannette Jolly gears up in an orange vest and bikes to a two-mile stretch along Highway 89. Using a pair of kitchen tongs, she picks up any trash she finds. She wants to keep people looking at nature, not human-made rubbish.

A small kitten’s rough start has made a happy turn. The Pinedale Roundup reports Elkhart, the butterscotch kitten, was abandoned at a trailhead in the Wind River Mountains. He evaded capture by local animal rescue volunteers for weeks and survived thanks to hikers who shared bits of food with him. But as the weather turned and fewer hikers were out, hunger got the best of him, and he was trapped. But his life was just getting started. He’s now contentedly purring with his new adoptive family.

A Jackson-born man has been selected for the U.S. national cross-country ski team. Buckrail reports Lucas Wilmot is now a student athlete at University of Utah. He finished in the top 10 at a World Junior Championship race, which qualified him to join the team.

And, according to casino.online, Wyoming’s most popular horror movie is A Nightmare on Elm Street.