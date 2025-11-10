© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 10, 2025 at 7:51 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 9, 1913, Gov. Joseph Carey proclaimed the day as “Purity Sunday.” The national Purity Congress wanted to suppress public vice and supported the moral betterment of all people. On November 12, 1890, the first state legislature was called to order. On November 12, 1969, a Casper man won $500 and a diamond ring for bowling a perfect game. On November 13, 1936, gold prospector Cecil Main recorded his discovery of the so-called Pedro Mountain mummy in a cave in the Pedro Mountains about 60 miles south of Casper. It’s sparked a variety of origin stories since then, some more paranormal than others. On November 13, 1915, Thermopolis sheepman James Dickie experimented with using his airplane to herd his sheep. In what was likely an unrelated incident, on November 14, 1935, the Crook County News reported that a Montana man was killed by flying sheep. Why the sheep went airborne is unknown. On November 15, 1919, train robber Bill Carlisle escaped from the state penitentiary in a shirt box.
Ivy Engel
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel