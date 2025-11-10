Around Wyoming, Monday, November 10

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 9, 1913, Gov. Joseph Carey proclaimed the day as “Purity Sunday.” The national Purity Congress wanted to suppress public vice and supported the moral betterment of all people. On November 12, 1890, the first state legislature was called to order. On November 12, 1969, a Casper man won $500 and a diamond ring for bowling a perfect game. On November 13, 1936, gold prospector Cecil Main recorded his discovery of the so-called Pedro Mountain mummy in a cave in the Pedro Mountains about 60 miles south of Casper. It’s sparked a variety of origin stories since then, some more paranormal than others. On November 13, 1915, Thermopolis sheepman James Dickie experimented with using his airplane to herd his sheep. In what was likely an unrelated incident, on November 14, 1935, the Crook County News reported that a Montana man was killed by flying sheep. Why the sheep went airborne is unknown. On November 15, 1919, train robber Bill Carlisle escaped from the state penitentiary in a shirt box.