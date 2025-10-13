© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Gov. Abbott orders 'political ideologies' removed from Texas roadways

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 13, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to withhold road funding from cities and counties if they fail to paint over colorful crosswalks and other “political” messaging along local roads.

The order aligns with a Trump administration initiative to “improve safety” by eliminating unnecessary “distractions” from American roads.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Houston Public Media’s Lucio Vasquez.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom