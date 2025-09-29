Western whitebark pine could lose 80% of its habitat to climate change, study finds

High in the Sierra Nevada and Rocky Mountains, the wind-swept whitebark pine has stood for centuries in Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and California. But now, rising temperatures and drought imperil the tree’s future, even though it's federally protected as a threatened species.

By mid-century, up to 80% of its habitat could disappear, according to a study led by the University of Colorado Denver. The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also contributed to the study. The hardy pine thrives in harsh, high-elevation zones, like windy ridges and steep slopes.

Diana Tomback, a researcher at CU Denver, said squirrels, grizzly bears, and birds like Clark’s nutcracker rely on the whitebark pine’s fat-rich seeds.

“The tree also acts like snow fences at the high elevation, keeping water flowing downstream by slowing snow melt over the summer months,” Tomback said. “And this benefits farms, ranches and towns.”

Tomback said most of the tree’s future habitat will likely be in national parks and wilderness, places that are protected but where restoration is harder to do.

